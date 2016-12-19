5 people hurt in two-vehicle crash in Palmetto

Five people, including three children, were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Palmetto on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Calls for multiple ambulances to respond to the scene of the crash at the intersection of 16th Avenue East and 17th Street East in Palmetto began shortly before 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The driver of a red Buick, ran a red light at the intersection and struck a blue Chevrolet Tahoe, according to FHP.
The injuries were non-life threatening and the children were transported as a precaution a highway patrol trooper said. All five people taken to the hospital were in the red Buick, according to FHP.
Names of those involved in the crash have not been released and charges are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
A witness called to report the crash, according to FHP.
