Driver in critical condition after being ejected from car

A 38-year-old Sarasota man was being treated for critical injuries after being ejected from his car Sunday evening, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The man, whose identity is yet to be released pending next of kin notification, was southbound on U.S. 301 on the inside lane north of Northgate Boulevard when FHP said he lost control of his 1996 Toyota Tacoma.
Around 7:08 p.m., the car turned counterclockwise and ran into the median, then striking a tree and overturning. It continued to travel in a southeast direction into northbound U.S. 301 lanes and the man was ejected from the driver’s side window.
Tire marks were found in the road, according to FHP, as the car came to a final resting point in the outside and center lanes of northbound U.S. 301. A passenger of the car fled on foot. The driver was treated at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Anyone with information can contact FHP trooper CW Kerr at 239-938-1800.
