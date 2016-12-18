Golf cart parade rolls in Christmas spirit and tradition for Bradenton neighborhood

0:52 Sarasota police attempt to identify drive-by shooting suspects Pause

1:31 Hurricane Hermine causes flooding in Rubonia

0:42 Red tide in Manatee and Sarasota counties has tourists 'irritated'

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

1:25 Bradenton City Council votes to turn off red-light cameras, search for new vendor

0:47 Red tide dumps scores of dead fish onto Anna Maria Island

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

8:46 Charleston church shooting survivor: Guilty verdict 'music to my ears'

3:10 Recovering drug addicts talk about their overdoses