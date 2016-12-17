Local

December 17, 2016 9:30 PM

Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at

866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.

Wanted

Brian Washington

11/10/1981

Wanted in 3 counts sale of rock cocaine

Wanted

Marquise Jamel Holmes

4/13/1989

Wanted in sale of rock cocaine

Wanted

Barbara Jeanne Young

3/14/1982

Wanted in violation of probation — fraud

Wanted

Daniel Barger

1/13/1972

Wanted in violation of probation — petit theft

Wanted

Samuel Artez Shuler

12/13/1992

Wanted in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance and non valid driver’s license

Wanted

Marcellas M. Davis

12/28/1971

Wanted in sale of heroin and crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school

Wanted

Jacob Martin

5/12/1993

Wanted in violation of probation, burglary and trafficking in stolen property

Wanted

Manvel Lee Canady

2/4/1991

Wanted in sale of marijuana, rock cocaine and heroin

Wanted

Pablo Campos Dagnino

1/9/1989

Wanted in 3 counts of sexual batter on victim 12-18 by person in custodial authority

Wanted

Ashley Anderson

8/25/1986

Wanted in arrest warrant for sale of Fentanyl

NEW

Kevin M. Sullivan

12/15/1988

Wanted in violation of probation aggravated assault - victim pregnant and VOP aggravated assault with a weapon

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Sunset therapy on Anna Maria Island

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos