Manatee County’s featured fugitives

If you have information about these fugitives, call the toll-free anonymous tips line at
866-634-TIPS (8477), text tips to MCSTIPS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES) or give an eTIP at Manateecrimestoppers.com. Rewards are given up to $1,000. These fugitives are wanted by law enforcement as of press time. Apprehensions and arrests may occur to change the status of fugitives.
Wanted
Brian Washington
11/10/1981
Wanted in 3 counts sale of rock cocaine
Wanted
Marquise Jamel Holmes
4/13/1989
Wanted in sale of rock cocaine
Wanted
Barbara Jeanne Young
3/14/1982
Wanted in violation of probation — fraud
Wanted
Daniel Barger
1/13/1972
Wanted in violation of probation — petit theft
Wanted
Samuel Artez Shuler
12/13/1992
Wanted in aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of controlled substance and non valid driver’s license
Wanted
Marcellas M. Davis
12/28/1971
Wanted in sale of heroin and crack cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school
Wanted
Jacob Martin
5/12/1993
Wanted in violation of probation, burglary and trafficking in stolen property
Wanted
Manvel Lee Canady
2/4/1991
Wanted in sale of marijuana, rock cocaine and heroin
Wanted
Pablo Campos Dagnino
1/9/1989
Wanted in 3 counts of sexual batter on victim 12-18 by person in custodial authority
Wanted
Ashley Anderson
8/25/1986
Wanted in arrest warrant for sale of Fentanyl
NEW
Kevin M. Sullivan
12/15/1988
Wanted in violation of probation aggravated assault - victim pregnant and VOP aggravated assault with a weapon
