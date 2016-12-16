9-year-old in critical condition after he was hit while crossing street

Police are investigating after a child apparently stepped in front of a vehicle Friday afternoon and was hit.
The incident occurred about 4:15 p.m. at 13th Avenue South and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South.
Investigators said a 9-year-old child was crossing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street South in the 1300 block when he was struck. The child reportedly ran from the median to cross the road and was hit by a Ford F-150 pickup heading north.
The St. Petersburg Police Department said the driver of the truck that hit the child remained at the scene. He has been cooperative with investigators, who said he showed no signs of impairment.
The child was taken to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg as a trauma alert. As of Friday evening, he was listed in critical condition.
