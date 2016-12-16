Religion Almanac: Dec. 17-23

Religion Almanac, a roundup of local religious events open to the public, is published weekly in Faith & Values. Deadline for news releases is noon Monday for the Saturday edition. Email announcements to calendar@ bradenton.com.
December speakers
The Center for Spiritual Living Manatee holds services at 11:30 a.m. Sundays at the Unity-in-the-Woods campus at 4200 32nd St. W., Bradenton. The Rev. David Owen Ritz on Dec. 25. The Rev. Maria Shamaya Clemente on Sunday. Potluck and fellowship are offered after services. spirit@cslmanatee.org.
Holiday events at Roser Church
Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria, will the following holiday events:
Study: “With Melody in Our Hearts” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Roser Memorial Chapel. Everyone is invited to this unique study based on the familiar carols of Advent and Christmas taught by Dr. Bob O’Keef.
Support: Roser Church Guild in Anna Maria met recently to present a check for $1,000 to the Center (formerly Anna Maria Community Center). The funds are to be used especially for children’s scholarships. The guild supports 14 non-profit organizations in addition to Roser Church, the Roser Food Pantry, scholarships and the migrant community, which receives many quilts, toys and articles of clothing.
Candlelight services: The 5:30 p.m. Christmas Eve family candlelight celebration will feature a nativity pageant in which children are invited to participate. There will be special music by the Joyful Noise Children’s Choir, the singing of carols, and singing by the Rev. Neil Crowell of the “Cloverton Hallelujah.” All children will receive a gift. The service will end with the singing of Silent Night and the Passing of the Light. The 9 p.m. traditional candlelight service will feature the sounds of the harp and flute as sisters Melody Rapier and Mary Deur perform an extended prelude and offertory. Melody Rapier is Principal Harpist for West Virginia Symphony, Erie Philharmonic, Erie Chamber Orchestra and Erie Opera Theatre. The Chancel Choir will sing the French carol He Is Born, the Roser handbell choir will accompany the singing of carols.
Christmas brunch: A brunch will be held following the 9 a.m. Christmas service in the Fellowship Hall. Please call 941-778-0414 or register online at roserchurch.com/christmas if you plan to attend.
For information call the office at 941-778-0414 or go to roserchurch.com.
Christmas concert
Christmas music will be featured at Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W. on Sunday. The 50-voice choir will present “Imagine — a Christmas worship concert” at 10:45 a.m. A community carol sing with special features will be held at 6 p.m. in the Family Life Center. A buffet of seasonal finger foods will follow the “Carol Sing.” Both will be directed by Wes Hurles, worship/music pastor.
Christmas concert
Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota, invites the community to join them at 4 p.m. Sunday for “A Celebration of Christmas Music” offered by the Oceans 11 Big Band of Sarasota and the Beautiful Savior Church choir. The event is free, and a free-will donation will be accepted. Refreshments will follow the concert.
Christmas concert
Do you like to celebrate Christmas singing songs? Join The Living Lord Lutheran Church, 11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, for readings and carols at 4 p.m. Sunday. This event will be in collaboration with St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church.
Christmas concert
First United Methodist Chruch, 104 S. Pineapple Ave., Sarasota, will present a Christmas concert and community carol sing at 7 p.m. Sunday featuring the First Church Singers and Belle Canto, Sarasota’s premiere women’s vocal ensemble. Free will offering. 941-955-9035.
Jewish speaker
Dr. Thomas Hecht will speak on “Anti-Semitism, Anti-Zionism: Same Idea Different Cloak” at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Al Katz Center, 5710 Cortez Road W., Bradenton. Dr. Hecht of Longboat Key is renowned as an international Jewish leader, friend of the late Golda Meir and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and founder and CEO of the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies in Israel, that has served as adviser to every Israeli administration for more than 20 years. $12. 941-313-9239, alkatzcenter.org.
Blue Christmas
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, will hold a service of hope for the holidays at 6 p.m. Wednesday. First Presbyterian is offering a special Christmas service for all those who are experiencing anything other than traditional holiday joyfulness. 941-746-6141.
Life-sized nativity at RV Resort
At Horseshoe Cove RV Resort, Caruso Road and State Road 70, Bradenton, a huge manger erected next to our clubhouse. It features life-sized figures — Mary, Joseph and the three wise men. Baby Jesus is added on Christmas Eve with songs and gorgeous lighting! We have a life-sized oxen, a donkey and this year we added a huge life-sized camel. A shepherd with three lambs watches over the scene.The scene is overseen by a life-sized angel looking down upon the manger.
‘Hanukkah Happening’
The community is invited to a Hanukkah celebration at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Road in Sarasota. The annual “Hanukkah Happening” is 6 p.m. Friday. An exuberant and spirited evening for all ages, the “Hanukkah Happening” features a dinner of brisket and chicken with all the trimmings as well as the traditional latkes, crafts and children’s activities, a menorah-making contest with prizes for all entrants and a visit from Hanukkah hero Judah Maccabee, who will retell the story of Hanukkah and distribute dreidels and chocolate gelt. Worship services follow at 7:30 p.m. Advance reservations are required. 941-378-5567 or email teers@sarasotatemple.org.
Christmas Eve/Day worship
▪ Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 7461 Prospect Road, Sarasota: Christmas worship services at 4:30 at 7 p.m. Dec. 24 and 8 and 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
▪ Palma Sola Presbyterian Church, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton: “Christmas Around the World” communion service at 10 a.m. Sunday. 941-792-3141.
▪ Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria: Christmas Eve candlelight services, 5:30 p.m. family service, 9 p.m. traditional service Dec. 24 and one worship service at 9 a.m. Dec. 25.
▪ Bradenton First Church of the Nazarene, 1616 59th St. W: Christmas Eve candlelight service at 3 p.m. Christmas Day service is at 10:45 p.m. with no Sunday school.
▪ Manatee United Methodist Church, 315 15th St E, Bradenton: Longest Night Service (Blue Christmas) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Christmas Eve service on the lawn at 6 p.m. Dec. 25. Christmas Day service is at 10:30 a.m.
▪ Faith United Methodist Church, 72154 First Ave. W., Bradenton: Candlelight service, 7 p.m. Dec. 24. Christmas breakfast, 8:30 a.m. and service 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25.
Community Hanukkah celebration
Everyone is invited to join the members of Temple Beth El in Bradenton for a community wide Chanukah celebration with songs, musical performances and prayers. As the sun goes down on Dec. 28, the festivities will begin at the downtown Riverwalk amphitheater. Watch the lighting of the giant menorah. Refreshments, coffee and hot cocoa will be served. This is free and open to all faiths.
Personal testimony at Faith United Methodist Church
Join us in rejoicing Christ through song at Faith United Methodist Church. On Jan. 29 at the 8am and 10:15 a.m. services, at 7215 First Ave. W., Bradenton, Dan Schall will share his personal testimony through song and personal words of encouragement. Through music and testimony he’s able to convey his love for Jesus Christ and encouragement of God’s love for us all.
Dan stutters when he speaks, but the Lord has blessed him with a glorious singing voice of praise to share through music. Even though he has difficulty with the spoken word, Dan believes God has gifted him with a voice to share it with everyone through song.
ONGOING EVENTS
Addiction Recovery sessions
A faith-based Addiction & Recovery Outreach Program for men and women who struggle with addictions will be held 7-9 p.m. Fridays in the back of Bible Baptist Church, Room 201, 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton, as our RU (Reformers Unanimous) Chapter K0455 meets. RU offers Biblical solutions that can help break the chains of addiction and bondage through the Lord Jesus Christ. There is no cost to those who attend, and we are here to assist and encourage those who want change in their lives.
Aging in Paradise Resource Center
Longboat Island Chapel, issues of aging, memory loss support group, 941-383-6491, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. every other Wednesday.
Aglow International/Bradenton Aglow
At First Assembly of God, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton, 9:30 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Al Katz Center
Cortez Commons shopping center, 5710 Cortez Road, Bradenton, Jewish learning classes, workshops, and events year-round, including public concerts on Sunday afternoons, Jewish history courses, holiday celebrations, films, and Holocaust educational services, advocacy services free for elders and Holocaust survivors. Jewish Bible study group meets at 2 p.m. Tuesdays; $7 suggested donation. 941-313-9239.
Alive Church
At Bayshore Elementary School at 26th Street West and Bayshore Gardens Parkway, 941-254-3250 or go to mychurchisalive.org, 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.
The Altar
Interdenominational Christian fellowship, Peridia Office Park, 3911 Golf Park Loop, No. 104, Bradenton, 941-730-2136 or 941-565-1989, 11 a.m. Saturday Shabbat service with Hebrew and English liturgy and Torah service followed by Kiddush and Oneg, 7 p.m. Sunday meetings at a home for worship, prayer and fellowship.
Bible Baptist Church
Offers a faith-based and Christ-centered addiction program 7-9 p.m. Fridays. All are welcome. The church is at 2113 Morgan Johnson Road, Bradenton. 941-746-6221.
Braden River Presbyterian Church
Meet at 5150 Peridia Blvd. E., Bradenton, bradenriverpc.com or 941-739-0202.
Bread of Life Mission Inc.
Needs houses, mobile homes, land, buildings, cars, vans, trucks and/or monetary gifts to help get people off the streets, 941-575-4440.
Centro Evangelistico Reflexiones Congregation
Spanish language services, Pastor Daniel Rosales, Northminster Presbyterian Church USA, 3131 61st St., Sarasota, 10 a.m. Sundays, Bible study at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Chabad of Bradenton and Lakewood Ranch
Services, studies: 5712 Lorraine Road, Lakewood Ranch, led by Rabbi Mendy Bukiet, 941-752-3030. Talmud clases 7:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. Torah studies, 9 a.m. Saturday. 11 a.m.-noon Saturday CKids Shabbat Club. Shabbat services are 7 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. Saturday followed by buffet Kiddush.
Christ Community Church
The Rev. David Carter as pastor, 1803 57th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-6162, 10 a.m. Sunday morning fellowship, 10:45 a.m. worship service, 7 p.m. Wednesday prayer service.
Christ Episcopal Church
Thrift shop, 401 42nd St. W., Bradenton, 941-746-4906, open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Church of Light Healing Center
10115 Cortez Road, Bradenton, 941-795-5683, 11 a.m. Sunday services.
Church of the Trinity Metropolitan Community Church
7225 N. Lockwood Ridge Road, 941-355-0847, 10 a.m. Sunday service.
Congregation Ner Tamid
Jewish Living and Learning Sunday School for children ages 4-14, Lakeside Clubhouse, 3817 40th Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-755-1231, 9 a.m. Sundays by appointment.
Congregational United Church of Christ
Thrift Store, 5324 26th St. W., Bradenton in Saddle Creek Plaza, pickup service for large donations, 941-739-1018, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. weekdays.
Cortez Church of Christ
Currently studying the books of Hebrews and Ecclesiastes, and maintaining zeal for God. Meets at 12111 45th Ave. West, Cortez, 941-216-6286. Sunday Bible study at 10 a.m., worship service at 11a.m.
Ellenton United Methodist Church
3607 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, 941-729-6802, 9:45 a.m. Sunday service, 11 a.m. adult Sunday school; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday Thrift Shoppe open.
Emmanuel United Methodist Church
Prayer & Share, 5115 Cortez Road, 941-792-3497, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
Faith Bible Church
1511 Morgan Johnson Road, East Manatee, 941-722-0940, Bible Study is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, evening class is at 6:55 p.m. Tuesdays at Christ Episcopal Church, 4030 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton.
Faith United Church of Christ
Worship and Sunday School, 4850 State Road 64 E., 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Balance classes, 1030 S. Euclid Ave., Sarasota, 941-953-7044, 10 a.m. Mondays.
First Presbyterian Church
First Presbyterian Church, 1402 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, offers Contemporary Worship at 9 a.m. and Traditional Worship at 11 a.m. with organ and choir. Discipleship and Classic/Family Sunday School classes begin at 10 a.m. Child care is available for children ages 5 and under. firstpresbradenton.com, 941-746-6141.
First United Methodist Church
Services, 603 11th St. W., Bradenton, fumcb.com or call 941-747-4406, 10:30 a.m. traditional Sunday service, 9:15 a.m. adult Sunday school.
Full Gospel Tabernacle
Community sing, 2903 11th St. Court E., 941-746-3634 or 941-748-8102, last Saturday of each month.
Gulf Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Tots to teens (ages 4-18) tennis, at Tennis Center at Palm-Aire Country Club, 5601 Country Club Way, 941-539-6083.
Heaven Cent Thrift Shop
Open, 5858 44th Ave. E., East Manatee, 941-745-1663, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Hope Lutheran Church
Narcotics Anonymous, 4635 26th St. W., Bradenton, free group meetings, Fellowship Hall, 941-755-3256, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. contemporary services Sundays.
Lakewood Ranch Ladies
Devotional hour, Town Hall, 8175 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, 941-727-3789, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
Living Lord Lutheran Church
11107 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-9365, Sunday worship services at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., and 11 a.m. Nursery open 8-noon, Bible Study at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. Christian education classes have started for fall/winter. Classes are from nursery through high school and involve fellowship, music, Bible stories, activities, etc. Open to all. Begin at 9:15 a.m. in the sanctuary with the pastor’s youth message and then move to the classrooms until 10:30.
Manatee County Meditation Group
Manatee Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 322 15th St. W., Bradenton, 941-915-1454, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
My Father’s House Church
Bible study, 7215 U.S. 301 N., Ellenton, thrift store is open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 941-776-9016, 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:15 a.m. Sundays. Youth Bible study for all ages, 9:15 a.m. Sundays.
Northminster Presbyterian Church
3131 61st St., Sarasota, in Fellowship Hall with Pastor Chris Carlson, 941-355-4729, 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship with a coffee hour following, Bible studies 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays.
Orthodox Catholic
The Synod of Governing Bishops for the Holy Orthodox Catholic Church opens new church temporarily at 2700 S. Tamiami Trail, Suite 11B, Sarasota, the Rev. Archbishop Jacob J.K. Longacre is first pastor. All seven sacraments available in Orthodox form by making an appointmentat 941-954-0330.
Palma Sola Presbyterian
Service, 6510 Third Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-792-3141, 9 a.m. Dawning, 11 a.m. Traditional Sundays.
Palmetto First Baptist Church
Services, 1020 Fourth St. W., Palmetto, 941-722-7795, 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
Parrish United Methodist Church
Sunday worship, 12140 69th St. E., Parrish, 941-776-1539, 8:15 a.m. traditional, 9:45 a.m. contemporary and 11:11 a.m. blended services, 9:45 a.m. Sunday school.
Peace Presbyterian Church
Presbyterian Church USA, 12705 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch, 941-753-7778, 9:30 a.m. Sunday services.
Revelation Ministries
Prayer Time at Revelation Ministries, 1919 14th St. W., Bradenton, 941-726-3464, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
River East
At Williams Elementary School, 3404 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish, Church of the Nazarene affiliate, nursery care and children’s church, 941-794-1685 and rivereast.org, 5:30 p.m. Saturday services.
Roser Church
Fellowship Hall, 512 Pine Ave., Golfing for God, second and fourth Wednesdays, Jesus and Youth, 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays; Roser-Robics, 9 a.m. Wednesdays and 11 a.m. Fridays. Boomer Bootcamp, 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Thursday. Joyful Noise Choir, 3:15-4 p.m. Tuesdays. JOY Brown Bag Lunch Series, 11 a.m. Wednesdays. 941-778-0414.
Sarasota Jewish Chorale
Sarasota Jewish Chorale rehearses every Thursday evening at 7 p.m., Hecht School, Jewish Federation Campus, Sarasota. We are a friendly, spirited performing group in the Sarasota/Manatee community, eager for new singers for our 17th season. Call Susan at 941-355-8011. Ability to read music is preferable. People of all voice parts and all faiths are welcome. Check us out at: sarasotajewishchorale.org
St. Joseph Church
3100 26th St. W., Bradenton, Marianne Ridgell of Home Instead Senior Care, caregiver/family support group meeting, 941-739-3050, 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays.
St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church
11315 Palmbrush Trail, Lakewood Ranch. 941-751-5048. 7:45 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday services. Nursery open 9 and 11 a.m. services.
Stillpoint House of Prayer
1608 14th St. W., 941-748-6835, Contemplative-prayer groups at 11 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Spanish Bible study, prayer and rosary group, 9 a.m. Tuesday-Thursday.
Temple Beth El
4200 32nd St. W., reform congregation, religious classes three Sunday mornings a month and Hebrew school classes Wednesday afternoons by Susie Konicov, 941-755-4900, Erev Shabbat services at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Shabbat services with Torah study, 10 a.m. Saturday. .
Temple Beth Israel
Social Action Committee of Temple Beth Israel collects donations for the Bill Galvano One Stop Center, 701 17th Ave. W., or dropped off at Temple Beth Israel, 567 Bay Isles Road, Longboat Key, medication funds, socks, mosquito repellent, toilet articles and soap, shoes, jeans, baby diapers and formula, reading glasses and bicycles.
Temple Emanu-El
151 McIntosh Road, Sarasota, Social Action Committee, food drive, place nonperishable boxed and canned foods in a marked bin in the Temple lobby during business hours and before and after Shabbat worship services. All donations benefit kosher food pantry at Jewish Family and Children’s Services or All Faiths Food Bank, 941-966-9561.
Trinity Lutheran Church
2200 26th St. W., Bradenton, GIFT: Generations Growing in Faith Together 10 a.m. Sundays. Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays; Overeaters Anonymous, 7 p.m. Mondays and Fridays.
Trinity United Methodist Church
Weekly Bible study, 3200 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, 941-737-3704, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
Vessels Unto Honour Ministries
Services, 3517 15th St. E., Bradenton, noon Sunday worship, 7 p.m. Tuesday life enrichment service.
Wildfire Ministries
Bible study classes, Hampton Inn, 5810 20th Court E., Ellenton, 7:30 p.m. Fridays.
