Firefighters continue long-standing Christmas tradition of giving

1:55 Councilman Gene Gallo's wife dies in crash Pause

1:01 Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat

1:47 County housing authority inspects apartment at Bayside Villas in Palmetto

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

2:31 Manatee Players DraMature senior actors practice improv

1:25 Water's Edge of Bradenton resident on life in retirement community

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

2:34 Residents complain of deplorable conditions, discrimination at Palmetto apartment complex

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé