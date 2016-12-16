East Manatee Fire Chief Byron Teates retiring

The Coast Guard is unloading the latest stash of cocaine nabbed from smugglers off the Eastern Pacific Ocean — all 26.5 tons of it. The Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Naval Crews and interagency partners took the drugs from smuggling boats found along the coasts of Central and South America. Boats suspected of smuggling are tracked by military or law enforcement, but the boarding of the ship is done by U.S. Coast Guardsmen.
On Wednesday, December 14, 2016, a Sarasota resident in the 3200 block of Tallywood Lane called 911 to report a gator had wandered into his front yard. Sergeant Bruce King, who used to work for Florida Fish
Heavy fog enveloped Bradenton, Palmetto, Lakewood Ranch, Sarasota and the rest of the Tampa Bay area on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. Once it burns off, another warm and sunny day was expected, according to the National Weather Service.
Motorists trying to get from Palmetto to Bradenton on the Green Bridge had slow going on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016. The Green Bridge spans the Manatee River and is frequently a choke point for traffic, especially during the winter tourist season.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested a man and three teens for grand theft auto in connection with a series of vehicle burglaries and thefts that have happened over the past several weeks in the Tampa Bay area. The video captures the four people fleeing from law enforcement before crashing a stolen vehicle and being taken into custody in a wooded area off Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.