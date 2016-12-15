Local

December 15, 2016 1:18 PM

Councilman’s wife dies in crash

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Bradenton

City Councilman Gene Gallo’s wife Patricia Gallo has died in an apparent accident involving her car at the couple’s home, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, BPD and EMS were called out to the 6600 block of 27th Avenue West after Gallo arrived home and found his wife partially pinned between a vehicle and their home’s garage. Paramedics and police attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead on scene.

The accident is being investigated as a traffic homicide, according to Bradenton Police Assistant Chief Josh Cramer.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Video shows Coast Guard's surveillance and boarding of suspected smugglers boat

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos