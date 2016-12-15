Councilman’s wife dies in crash

City Councilman Gene Gallo’s wife Patricia Gallo has died in an apparent accident involving her car at the couple’s home, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
At about 12:15 p.m. Thursday, BPD and EMS were called out to the 6600 block of 27th Avenue West after Gallo arrived home and found his wife partially pinned between a vehicle and their home’s garage. Paramedics and police attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead on scene.
Possible fatality in west bradenton. @BradentonPolice on scene. @bradentonherald pic.twitter.com/9M8uV2DZVX— TompkinsTiffany (@tompkinscondie) December 15, 2016
The accident is being investigated as a traffic homicide, according to Bradenton Police Assistant Chief Josh Cramer.
