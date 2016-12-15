Manatee Avenue car wash to reopen under new ownership

An old car wash at 2710 Manatee Avenue East will get revitalized and reopen under new ownership after being approved this week for a special use permit required for significant changes to the existing site plan.
Christopher Gratz, the city’s development services and zoning manager, said the existing car wash has been abandoned for some time and will be replaced with an Express Car Wash automated system. The old car wash was constructed for mostly manual use with four self-service bays and one automated bay.
“They have provided a more-than-adequate landscaping plan and the site plan has a nice-looking feel to it,” Gratz said. “It will be an improvement to what’s already there.”
Gratz said plans include demolishing the existing car wash that was built in 1996 to build a new automated facility complete with free vacuum services.
According to the Manatee County Property Appraiser’s website, 2710 East Manatee Avenue LLC purchased the property in June for $490,000 from Audet Properties Inc. The 0.6 acre was last valued at $285,242.
In Gratz’s report to the city council, he wrote, “The site is ideally located for a car wash. It is a corner property on a heavily traveled commercial corridor, and large enough for a modern automated car wash to function properly.”
Gratz said a detailed site plan has not been submitted, but conceptual plans show full compliance with the city’s land use regulations. The special permit was needed to proceed with a full site plan review by city staff, and no construction timetable has been provided.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments