Manatee Avenue car wash to reopen under new ownership

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges Pause

4:54 More than 40 weapons stolen in smash-and-grab at Tampa gun store

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

3:26 Sarasota police sergeant captures gator in resident's yard

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

4:03 Pitbull's ‘Sexy Beaches’ video

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

0:50 Palmetto comes up short against Booker with missed free throws