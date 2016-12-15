High-speed crash in Bradenton traps three

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker Pause

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

2:44 City of Bradenton to offer transgender transitional services to employees

0:42 Red tide in Manatee and Sarasota counties has tourists 'irritated'

0:47 Red tide dumps scores of dead fish onto Anna Maria Island

2:59 How it works: red tide testing

0:50 Palmetto comes up short against Booker with missed free throws

1:38 Two Bradenton men arrested on sexual abuse charges

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé