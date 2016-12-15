Local

December 15, 2016 7:48 AM

High-speed crash in Bradenton traps three

The Bradenton Police Department is searching for answers after a car hit a parked car and then burst into flames after striking a tree around 2:47 a.m. Thursday.

ABC Action News reported that the black 2007 four-door Saturn was traveling at high speeds near the 2100 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East before it crashed.

Three of the four passengers had been trapped inside, according to police. The driver is being treated in the ICU, while the front seat passenger has life-threatening injuries.

The department’s traffic homicide investigators are trying to piece together what happened. Anyone with information can contact BPD traffic homicide investigator Ryan Vaughn at 941-932-9318 or Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 or going online at www.manateecrimestoppers.com.

