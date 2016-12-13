A ‘record year’ ensures more children have gifts under the tree on Christmas, organizers say

2:36 Business community, former commissioners speak in favor of Manatee County Administrator Ed Hunzeker Pause

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County

0:40 Heavy fog hits Bradenton

1:44 Parrish couple advocates for medical marijuana

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

1:59 Millie and Miracles are inseparable

0:52 NASA imagery shows how fast glaciers are melting

0:48 Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team