Manatee County will conduct national search for next county administrator

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

0:40 Heavy fog hits Bradenton

1:44 Parrish couple advocates for medical marijuana

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

1:59 Millie and Miracles are inseparable

1:21 Damen Hurd talks up Wildlife Inc. for upcoming Giving Challenge

0:44 30 seconds of Anna Maria Island beach therapy

0:48 Sheriff's deputy saves unresponsive baby

0:52 NASA imagery shows how fast glaciers are melting