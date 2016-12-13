Bradenton Marauders to host second annual ‘Marty’s Toy Drive’

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

2:09 Woman dragged off Delta flight by police in Detroit

2:15 Manatee Memorial Hospital staffers are banishing holiday weight gain

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

2:54 Man wearing a bucket on his head steals pigeons from Miami botanica

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

1:14 Cuba bids farewell to Fidel Castro