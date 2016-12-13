Bradenton Marauders to host second annual ‘Marty’s Toy Drive’

Pirate City, 1701 27th St. E., will play host to the second annual “Marty’s Toy Drive from 9-11 a.m. Saturday.
The Bradenton Marauders, who captured their first Florida State League championship in September, hope to outdo their inaugural toy drive in 2015. The Marauders, spearheaded by their mascot, “Marty Marauder,” collected 200 new, unwrapped toys to benefit the Salvation Army’s “Adopt A Family” program, which provides gifts for more than 1,500 needy children in Manatee County this holiday season.
The team hopes their success will translate to a merry Christmas and happy holidays for even more Manatee County children this year. Those who donate will enjoy a complimentary continental breakfast, a Pittsburgh Pirates or Marauders promotional item and a free entry into a exclusive raffle for a Pirates spring training prize pack. Included in that package are four tickets to a spring training game at McKechnie Field.
The Salvation Army has already pledged gifts to more than 900 needy children this holiday season. The Marty’s Toy Drive event is expected to fulfill the wishes of even more children who have not yet been “adopted” under the Salvation Army program.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
