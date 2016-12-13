Late Terra Ceia citrus scientist named hall of famer

1:55 Helicopter video captures arrest of four burglary suspects in Sarasota County Pause

0:51 Traffic backed up on Green Bridge into Bradenton

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

2:51 White House: Security clearance not needed to tell who benefited from Russian hacking

0:52 Lakewood Ranch boys soccer captains weigh in on nationally ranked team

1:17 Best Buy manager responds to negative, trolling comments on viral WiiU gift video

0:47 Donald Trump on Kanye West at Trump Tower: He's a good man