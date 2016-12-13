Bradenton man dies after driving into pond

A 62-year-old Bradenton man died after driving his car into a pond early Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 3:50 a.m., Raymond Isner was driving westbound in a 2005 Hummer H2 on Glen Eagle Crossing, but according to FHP he failed to stop at the stop sign intersection at The Park Boulevard.
According to FHP, he crossed the intersection, drove onto the west shoulder of The Park Boulevard and straight into a pond.
Isner was taken to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The incident is still under investigation.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments