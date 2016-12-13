Northbound I-75 lanes reopen after tanker overturns, southbound still closed

The northbound lanes of Interstate 75 between State Road 70 and University Parkway have reopened Tuesday morning after a late Monday crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Southbound lanes remain closed as of 7:25 a.m., as crews work to remove the tanker from the road.
Around 10:40 p.m., a fuel tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of petrol had overturned at mile marker 214 and Manatee County Fire Department’s Hazmat Team is on scene.
Southbound traffic is diverted to State Road 70 onto U.S. 301, where drivers can re-enter I-75.
This story will be updated.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments