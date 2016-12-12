Fog expected to roll in Monday night

Drivers could have reduced visibility Tuesday morning as fog is expected to roll in overnight.
The National Weather Service predicts that areas of patchy fog could develop after 2 a.m. Tuesday, but is calling for areas of dense fog until 10 a.m. Drivers should exercise caution while driving through fog.
No advisory has been issued about the fog by the National Weather Service as of nearly 10 p.m Monday.
Most of the fog over land will burn off by midday Tuesday, giving way to partly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s, according to Bay News 9.
Monday night is expected to be mostly cloudy that will develop into fog with a low of 65 degrees. Tuesday will see a high of 79 degrees dropping to around 63 degrees at night, according to the National Weather service.
Despite frigid temperatures and snowfall in the northern parts of the country, the Bradenton area is expected to stay in the 70s and sunny the rest of the week.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
