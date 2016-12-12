FPL donates 70 bikes to Parrish children

Last week the Parrish Civic Association presented gifts, cookies, and other treats to farmworker and other children who might go without this Christmas.
Workers at FPL’s Parrish power plant had one more surprise for village children: 70 bicycles.
Last year, Parrish FPL workers and contractors donated 37 bikes. They easily surpassed their goal of 40 bikes this year.
“They are awesome folks, they can always be counted on for bikes,” said Iris McClain of the Parrish Civic Association. “We will make sure each bike goes out to a child that has either never had a bike or they no longer have it or they out grew it and it was handed out to the smaller siblings.”
Comments