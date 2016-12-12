Driver run stop sign, dies in crash

A two-car accident at the intersection of 51st Street West and 26th Avenue West on Saturday morning left one driver dead and the other with minor injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Reuben G. Lantz, 87, of Bradenton was driving his 2000 Mercury Sable west on 26th Avenue West when he failed to yield to traffic at 51st Street West, according to a press release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. Lantz’s vehicle was struck on the left side by a 2009 Kia Optima driven by a 25-year-old Palmetto man
Lantz suffered fatal injuries in the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other drive suffered minor injuries and was transported to Blake Medical Center. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The accident is still under investigation by the FHP. There are no charges at this time.
