December 12, 2016 1:41 PM

Car slams into pond, killing driver

Herald Staff Report

SARASOTA

A 27-year-old Tampa man died when the truck he was driving went airborne three times before submerging in a large pond near the Tatum Ridge Golf Club in Sarasota.

The crash occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.

Joshua Louis Bishop was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Sierra east on Richardson Road just west of Rancimo Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve, went airborne and traveled down an embankment, the release states.

The truck kept traveling and went airborne a second time, colliding with a large iron gate and a mailbox at the entrance to the golf club, according to the release.

The vehicle then struck a grass shoulder near Tatum Road before going airborne a third time which caused it to submerge into a large pond, the release states.

The force of the collision with the pond caused the front windshield of the truck to bust, according to the release.

