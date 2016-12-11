Airborne three times, truck sinks in Sarasota pond; driver dies

A 27-year-old Tampa man died when the truck he was driving went airborne three times before submerging in a large pond near the Tatum Ridge Golf Club in Sarasota.
The crash occurred just after midnight on Sunday morning, according to a Florida Highway Patrol news release.
Joshua Louis Bishop was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Sierra east on Richardson Road just west of Rancimo Road when he failed to negotiate a right curve, went airborne and traveled down an embankment, the release states.
The truck kept traveling and went airborne a second time, colliding with a large iron gate and a mailbox at the entrance to the golf club, according to the release.
The vehicle then struck a grass shoulder near Tatum Road before going airborne a third time which caused it to submerge into a large pond, the release states.
The force of the collision with the pond caused the front windshield of the truck to bust, according to the release.
