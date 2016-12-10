Gunman who robbed, assaulted restaurant customer sought

An armed suspect pistol whipped and robbed a restaurant customer and attempted to rob the business Saturday afternoon, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The gunman fled the seen and remained at large Saturday night.
The armed robbery took place at about 12:51 p.m. at Tortilleria La Rancherita at 3010 14th St. W. when the suspect entered the restaurant accosted a 54-year-old customer, the release said. The suspect grabbed the victim from behind by the neck, demanded money and then struck him on the head with a handgun. The victim was not seriously injured, the release said.
The suspect then pointed the gun at the restaurant’s cashier and demanded money, but he fled before taking cash from the register when an unknown witness entered the business, the release said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.
Comments