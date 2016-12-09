Major rebuild planned for Old Main Street

6:07 Courtroom surveillance video: Anthony Kidd attempts to escape from custody Pause

1:46 Man robs Miami supermarket with gun

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death

1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again

3:18 Surveillance video shows violent home invasion

1:19 Two women abduct, robs other women, police say

0:11 Man wearing TuTu breaks into Tampa farmers market

3:23 Highlights from white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at Texas A&M

0:50 Survivors of Pearl Harbor attack share memories at USF Sarasota-Manatee