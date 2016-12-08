Parrish throws annual Christmas party for 140 kids, farmworker families

As they have been doing for the past 29 years, Santa’s helpers in Parrish threw a Christmas party for 140 children, who might otherwise have had little to cheer about this holiday.
“We don’t let any children go without,” Iris McClain said Thursday night as the Parrish YMCA auditorium filled with farmworker families and others.
The party, sponsored by the Parrish Civic Association and the Parrish Y, is a true community effort where local folks work for several months to raise money and buy and wrap gifts. In the final days before the party, Parrish women baked 100 dozen cookies.
Phil Courtright of Veranda Springs, a retired teacher, was one of those helping out Thursday night, as he has since 1998 when he and his wife, Linda, moved to Veranda Springs.
“My wife and I weren’t fortunate enough to have children, and we love kids,” Courtright said of the enjoyment he receives from helping at the party.
McClain had one word for the Parrish volunteers: “Awesome.”
“Phil Courtright and his crew from Veranda Spring collect toys all year and then many of their residents come on work day to help,” she said.
The party is for children up to the age of 12, each of whom gets to visit Santa, take home a bag of gifts, eat homemade cookies, and, if they like, have their face painted with a red nose, Christmas tree or other design of their choice.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
