The silent angels who helped a community heal after nightclub massacre

In the days after the June 12 mass shooting inside the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, silent angels across the state answered the call from Gov. Rick Scott to help a community heal.
They are victim advocates and they are a part of a Florida crisis response team not activated in recent memory until Omar Mateen, 29, a security guard who swore allegiance to the Islamic State, killed 49 people and wounded 53 others at the nightclub.
A team of seven victim advocates from Manatee and Sarasota counties were among the response team dispatched by Scott within a week of the shootings.
Palmetto Police Department’s victim advocate Lorna White, an 11-year veteran with the department, was among those activated and she was honored by Scott and the city commission for her service to the Pulse community.
“We’ve never been activated since I’ve been here,” White said. “But I remember thinking when the shooting first happened that we probably would be this time.”
The seven-person team consisted of White, regional response team lead Concetta Holmes, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office victim advocates Angela Hammet, Leticia Vela and Autumn Roppolo, Jude Castro from the Sarasota Police Department and John Walker of the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Despite 11 years on the job, including having to help the families of the 2011 Club Elite shooting in Palmetto and more than a decade of being a rape crisis advocate, White said she didn’t know what to expect as the group headed to Orlando.
There was a lot of anger, sadness and confusion.
Lorna White, Palmetto Police Department victim advocate
“We just knew it was a tragedy,” she said. “We really didn’t know what to expect.”
The Pulse victims themselves were handled by local agencies and the FBI while White’s group and others from across the state began to concentrate on the community as a whole. White’s group was asked to speak to local college students who knew many of the victims. The first group consisted of about 200 students and community members.
“Consetta did most of the talking to the group and then we set up rooms where the students could talk to us privately,” White recalled. “We talked to them about how they were feeling, what they may expect and just kind of feeding off their responses. There was a lot of anger, sadness and confusion.”
White said the anticipated question of “Why?” never brings an easy answer. “You can’t answer that question so you just try to help them pick up from there and move beyond it but it’s not easy. The world we live in right now is crazy.”
The victim advocate brings something to the table a police officer can’t.
Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler
White said one young woman “had a lot of fear about the violence at that point toward the LGBT community. She came in with another student and they were just trying to support each other.”
White has seen a lot of tragedy in her time but said, “You can’t take everybody home with you, so you learn quickly that you have to keep tragedy in its own place or you won’t make it. Obviously, some cases touch your heart differently and hopefully the information we gave them was helpful.”
Police Chief Scott Tyler said White is the “face of compassion of the department. The victim advocate brings something to the table a police officer can’t. The officer deals with the physical tragedy of a crime, but the victim advocate is the one is that is there in depth and builds the relationships.”
Scott said he couldn’t imagine not having White in the department and victim advocates are silent angels for all the work they do behind the scenes. For White, it’s a job she couldn’t imagine not doing.
“I love my job,” she said. “I don’t know. I think when something happens, you can’t change it, but hopefully you can make it better. I meet so many nice and interesting people.”
