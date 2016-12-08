Local

December 8, 2016 11:47 AM

Officials say missing man has threatened harm to himself and others

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Manatee

Officials said a Manatee County man is endangered and missing.

Nardiel Ettienne Negron-Mojica, 21, was reported as a missing endangered person from the 4900 block of 20th Street West at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to a release from the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Negron-Mojica has threatened to harm himself and others, according to the release.

He is described as having tattoos on his forearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

