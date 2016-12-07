Cool, but comfortable, weather ahead

Thursday will feature increasing clouds as the next weather system will be approaching from the gulf.
Expect a slightly cooler but still comfortable day on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Morning lows will be seasonably cool in the 50s.
There will be a batch of fast-moving showers that moves through late Thursday night into early Friday morning. It will not last long, and the amounts will not be great, but at least there will be another small rain chance.
That will move out quickly with a much cooler Friday on the way.
