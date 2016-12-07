County asks residents where should Manatee’s new parks should be

When asked to describe Manatee County’s existing parks, patrons used words such as welcoming, impressive, beautiful and aging. But when asked about the county’s future parks, they should be updated, more diverse and inclusive.
Using yellow and coral Post-it notes, local residents shared their thoughts about the county’s parks and recreational opportunities at G.T. Bray Park and Recreation Center on Wednesday afternoon as the county develops a parks master plan.
“We are the team that is going to be plotting the recreation plans for Manatee County for decades to come,” said Charlie Hunsicker, the county’s parks and natural resources director. “We’ve never really done a solid effort in the decades past to look at where our next parks should be and more importantly what should be in them.”
On Wednesday, the county kicked off its public outreach process, which will extend into 2017, with the first in a series of public meetings. The public can also give feedback online at planmanateeparks.com.
The county is working with consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates in developing the plan, which when complete in the spring “will provide a 15-year blueprint for the county to develop and maximize recreation and open space amenities,” according to a news release.
“As we move out into the community in this meeting and the Parrish and the Northwest Bradenton and down to South County, we are trying to get folks to give us the big idea where should our parks be and what should be in them,” Hunsicker said. “It’s important for us to get that input so that we can build a true community place.”
With one-third of Bradenton Beach as parks and recreation space, it is important for the county and cities to work together and improve what exists today, said Bradenton Beach Vice Mayor John Chappie, who attended Wednesday’s meeting.
“I’m concerned about coastal preserves and improving what we have and expanding coastal preserves Manatee County has,” he said. “We are blessed with preserves that we do have along the coast.”
For 69-year-old Bob Landry, who volunteers weekly at county’s preserves, he said all the parks and preserves seem to have their own uniqueness.
“I go to so many of these and they are so fantastic. I don’t know how they can be improved,” he said.
Kelley Klepper, with Kimley-Horn and Associates, said the team wants to hear from the community the plan is developed.
“Those are the taxpayers,” he said. “Those are the users of the park.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Manatee County parks master plan meetings
- 6-8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Braden River Library, 4915 53rd Ave. E., Bradenton
- 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15 at South Manatee Branch Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton
- 6-8 p.m. Jan. 12 at Palmetto Library, 923 6th St. W., Palmetto
Quick facts about Manatee County parks
- Total park public acreage: 56,759 (12 percent of county)
- Acres of preserve: 29,945
- Number of public parks: 134
- Miles of existing trails: 68
- Largest park: Duette Preserve
- Smallest park: Rose Park
- Tennis facilities: 310
- Athletic fields: 250
- Swimming facilities: 4
- Golf courses: 2
