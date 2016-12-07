‘Cantankerous’ showdown ahead over proposed noise ordinances

Bradenton city attorney Bill Lisch predicts upcoming debates on a new noise ordinance will be “cantankerous,” but if Wednesday’s talk on just setting a date to begin discussions is any indication, the council is already at that point.
Councilmen Patrick Roff and Bemis Smith have been pushing the council to move forward on a noise ordinance for months, particularly to resolve ongoing issues in the city’s designated entertainment district on Ninth Street West, where businesses like Motorworks Brewing are forced to shut down outdoor activities at 10 p.m., including on weekends.
I don’t want to keep kicking this can down the road.
Bradenton City Councilman Bemis Smith
Motorworks launched a petition in May to encourage the city to change its ordinance and follow through on its promises to create a viable entertainment district. The Manatee Chamber of Commerce followed suit, petitioning its members two weeks later. Both petitions showed overwhelming support to extend weekend and holiday hours for the city’s fledgling nightlife along Ninth Street West.
“I’m sure this will be cantankerous, but we have sat here for months waiting for the county to pass its ordinance, and I’m not understanding why it’s so hard to get through,” Smith said. “We can take on the county wording, and all we need to decide is what we want to exclude. I want to know what the timeline is for this.”
Roff said he has tried to get the council to tackle the issue for even longer.
“I have been waiting to do something, and I’m just as frustrated,” Roff said.
Don’t come back with general discussion because that’s only going to lead to more general discussion.
Carl Callahan, Bradenton city administrator
City administrator Carl Callahan suggested each council member review the county’s ordinance “and come armed with information about places where you want something different. Don’t come back with general discussion because that’s only going to lead to more general discussion.”
Discussion turned into argument as Smith pressed for a timeline to delve into the ordinance, saying, “I don’t want to keep kicking this can down the road.”
“Some people didn’t want to discuss this during the election,” Callahan said. “You guys tell me when when you’ve done the review, and we’ll be ready to move this forward.”
Palmetto begins noise ordinance discussion
Palmetto officials are also entering initial conversations about adopting a new noise ordinance. City attorney Mark Barnebey presented a draft ordinance earlier this week that is modeled after the county’s but adapted to the city’s future goals of creating an entertainment district of its own.
Some intended changes include not giving up the city’s longtime reasonable person standard, but implement decibel level readings as a way to deal with ongoing problems. Police Chief Scott Tyler said those instances are rare and that 90 percent of the time, first contact with law enforcement leads to cooperation.
The local State Attorney’s Office has made it clear it won’t prosecute noise ordinance violations without documentation. For that reason, Barnebey said for the occasional times where reasonable person standards don’t work, “it would allow us to after them criminally or civilly.”
While Palmetto’s early discussions have been less cantankerous than in Bradenton, commissioners are expressing early concern about proposed times, decibel levels and more.
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
