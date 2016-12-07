Manatee animals look for ‘Homes for the Holidays’

With more than 300 animals, Manatee County Animal Services is waiving adoption fees yet again. This time it is for the holidays.
Beginning this Friday and running for the next two weekends, Animal Services will be having its “Home for the Holidays: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekends.” As of Wednesday afternoon, there were 170 dogs and 145 cats at Animal Services.
The adoption special will run this Friday and Saturday as well as Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.
“Because every animal deserves a loving family for the holidays, adoption fees will be waived for all animal for these four days only,” according to a news release. “With hundreds of adoptable dogs and cats to choose from, it’s an ideal time to add a new member to your family.”
The fee-waived adoptions include spay/neuter, microchip and rabies certificate. Manatee County residents will also have to pay $15 for a license.
The adoptions will be at the Palmetto shelter, 305 25th St. W., as well as 1002 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, for cats. The hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Palmetto shelter and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Bradenton.
For more information, call Animal Services at 941-742-5933 or visit mymanatee.org/pets.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
