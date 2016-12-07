Two children survive crash that killed driver

A man is dead but two young girls were taken to the hospital after a crash in Sarasota County Tuesday night, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Jonathan L. Jasionowski, 35, of Boca Raton, was driving a 2013 Ford F150 north on I-75 near the 202 mile marker, about two miles north of State Road 681m when he lost control. The truck went off the road and overturned around 7:45 p.m., according to reports.
Two passengers in the vehicle, 10 and 8-year-old girls, were taken to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg. The 10-year-old had serious injuries, while the 8-year-old girl had no injuries, according to reports.
Jasionowski was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, according to reports. It is unknown if the children were restrained.
The crash remains under investigation.
