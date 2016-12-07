Man dies in drunk driving crash

A 47-year-old Parrish man died in an apparent drunk driving crash late Tuesday, according Florida Highway Patrol.
Michael J. Burnett, 47, of Parrish, was driving a 1991 Ford Ranger northbound on U.S. 41, just north of the intersection of 73rd Street East in Palmetto, when he went off the road and struck a rail road support pole, according to reports.
The vehicle came to a rest on the east shoulder of U.S. 41 facing north, reports show. The crash occurred around 10:37 p.m.
Reports show Burnett was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
Troopers also said there were signs that alcohol was involved in the crash.
