Drug deal gone wrong leaves two people in the hospital after deputies return fire, officials say

Undercover deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office were involved in a shooting Tuesday evening.
Authorities say the shooting was the result of an undercover drug deal gone wrong.
During a press conference, Colonel Donna Lusczynski said the two suspects fired the first shots, and that six deputies quickly responded.
The incident left both of the suspects hospitalized, one in critical condition. None of the deputies involved were injured, though officials say dozens of shots were fired in their direction.
"What's most important to us is that our deputies are safe and that they're going home tonight," said Lusczynski.
The altercation began when an undercover deputy attempted to buy two ounces of cocaine from the suspects.
According to investigators, one of the suspects pulled a weapon on the deputy, who was wearing a wire, and attempted to rob him. Nearby officers responded by flashing their lights.
"It's not uncommon for drug dealers to rob each other," Lusczynski said.
The operation was carried out in a populated area of Ruskin, near several restaurants. According to Lusczynski, the seemingly inappropriate location is typical of such transactions.
"We often do it at their request of where they want to do the deal," said Lusczynski.
One of the suspects was captured immediately, and was taken to the hospital. The other turned himself in for treatment shortly after the shooting. Investigators aren't looking for any other suspects.
The names of the deputies involved will not be released due to the nature of their work.
