Fog advisory issued for Wednesday morning commute

Drivers should be alert and cautious as they make their way through a foggy Florida Wednesday.
A dense fog advisory was issued for the Manatee County area until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is expected to continue through sunrise.
Juli Marquez: Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for parts of #TampaBay region. Mostly to partly sunny this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/CtQqGNlT4D— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) December 7, 2016
Visibility for drivers will be reduced to approximately a quarter of a mile, according to reports.
The advisory includes several other areas including Sarasota and Anna Maria Island.
Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny once the fog lifts with a high of 74 degrees in Bradenton and a low of about 61 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Following heavy rain Tuesday, Bay News 9 reports Bradenton received more rain on Tuesday than the entire month of November.
Juli Marquez: We had more rain in #Tampa and #Bradenton on Tuesday than we did in the entire month of November. pic.twitter.com/IkyGPpe5NZ— Bay News 9 Weather (@bn9weather) December 7, 2016
Crashes reported to the Florida Highway Patrol Wednesday morning in Palmetto and Bradenton have not resulted in roadblocks, according to their website.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
Comments