December 7, 2016 7:11 AM

Fog advisory issued for Wednesday morning commute

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

BRADNENTON

Drivers should be alert and cautious as they make their way through a foggy Florida Wednesday.

A dense fog advisory was issued for the Manatee County area until 9 a.m. Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. The fog is expected to continue through sunrise.

Visibility for drivers will be reduced to approximately a quarter of a mile, according to reports.

The advisory includes several other areas including Sarasota and Anna Maria Island.

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny once the fog lifts with a high of 74 degrees in Bradenton and a low of about 61 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Following heavy rain Tuesday, Bay News 9 reports Bradenton received more rain on Tuesday than the entire month of November.

Crashes reported to the Florida Highway Patrol Wednesday morning in Palmetto and Bradenton have not resulted in roadblocks, according to their website.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

