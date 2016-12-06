Remember Pearl Harbor, pleads Braden River teenager

Hannah Witham may know as much about the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor as any 16-year-old.
A Braden River High School junior, she is in Hawaii this week for the 75th anniversary of the event that dragged the United States into World War II and changed the course of world history.
“People sacrificed their lives for us,” Hannah said. The attack took the lives of 2,403 Americans and destroyed or damaged much of the U.S. fleet in the Pacific.
The commemoration of the events of Dec. 7, 1941, is astonishing, Hannah says.
“It’s very eye-opening,” she told the Bradenton Herald. “It’s a very big historical event, and a lot of people my age and older don’t know about it. I really learned to appreciate the sacrifice made by our veterans.”
Highlights for Hannah include meeting Pearl Harbor survivors and visiting the battleship USS Arizona, where many of the crew members are entombed. The Arizona accounted for half of the U.S. casualties at Pearl Harbor.
Even 75 years after that Sunday morning attack at Pearl Harbor, the death and destruction of Pearl Harbor carries an emotional impact.
“You take it all in, and it suddenly hits,” Hannah said.
She has been a member of the Young Marines for eight years and serves as regimental sergeant major for the state of Florida.
“Hannah was selected to attend the commemoration because she is the highest-ranking officer in the DeSoto Young Marines and in the state,” said Hannah’s mother, Janene Amick, who accompanied her to Hawaii.
This year’s visit to Pearl Harbor is the second for Hannah. She also took part in the 73rd anniversary of the attack in 2014.
After high school, she plans to attend college, enroll in ROTC and seek a commission as a Marine officer.
On Tuesday, Hannah placed a wreath at the National Cemetery of the Pacific, located in the Punchbowl Crater, and on Wednesday she will be marching in the Remembrance Day Parade in Honolulu along with other Young Marines from across the nation, said Devin Bloome, regional adjutant for the 1st Florida Regiment of Young Marines.
Hannah and other Young Marines placed a wreath at the grave of an unknown service member in Punchbowl Crater on Tuesday.
She mulled the fact that the attack on Pearl Harbor seems to be increasingly forgotten with the passage of years.
As a young person who has been privileged to meet Pearl Harbor survivors and visit sites where history was made, she pledges to do what she can to pass on those lessons to future generations.
“You can share your memories, and get people interested in learning about what you have learned,” she said.
James A. Jones Jr.: 941-745-7053, @jajones1
