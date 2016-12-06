A busy Manatee County intersection will get safer in 2017

A busy Manatee County intersection will undergo some work in 2017 as a way to reduce the number of crashes.
Florida Department of Transportation is planning a safety improvement project at the intersection of State Road 70 and U.S. 41 and will install a concrete median separator for approximately 500 feet east of the intersection, according to a news release.
“The project will reduce the number of potential conflicting vehicle movements by restricting left turns to and from driveways near the intersection,” said Robin Stublen, FDOT spokesman. “A concrete median separator is a section of concrete used to separate vehicles traveling in opposite directions. It is constructed to a height of approximately six inches above the roadway pavement.”
Manatee County residents and business owners will have a chance to give feedback about the project during a public hearing Thursday evening. FDOT will have the hearing at State College of Florida, 5840 26th St. W., Student Union Building 14 Room 147, Bradenton. There will be an open house at 5 p.m., followed by the formal presentation at 6 p.m.
“People should attend Thursday’s public meeting if they would like additional information about the project and/or would like to voice their support or concerns regarding the project,” Stublen said.
Expected to begin in late 2017, the project, which will cost $225,000 for design and construction, is expected to be completed within 45 days from the start of construction.
“There will be some temporary night-time lane closures at the 14th Street West and 53rd Avenue West intersection during construction,” Stublen said. “A lane will be open for traffic in each direction when lane closures are utilized. Access to businesses will be maintained during construction.”
Once complete, Stublen said the roadway will operate as it currently operates but with fewer vehicles making left turns across traffic.
“Vehicles that currently make left turns into and out of the adjacent driveways will need to utilize other driveway access points or can make a U-turn movements at the nearest intersections,” he said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
