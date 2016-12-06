Free pet vaccines, microchipping to be offered Saturday

Qualifying pet owners can take advantage of a second free pet vaccine and microchip event Saturday.
The event, held by Turning Points and the Humane Society of Manatee County (HSMC), will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Turning Points, 701 17th Ave. West.
Free vaccines and microchips will be administered by HSMC, along with free leashes to Turning Points clients and residents of the 34205 zip code, a release from the organizations stated.
A grant that funds the event is targeted to that specific zip code, according to HSMC.
Qualified county residents can also make an appointment for a free spay or neuter surgery, according to the release.
During the first event in September, 57 pets were served in 39 households, the release stated. Organizers hope to treat even more pets Saturday.
A grant from the Bill and Maryann Vinall Fund of the Manatee Community Foundation provides the funding for the event.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
