Christmas tree sales center of a Manatee County code enforcement dispute

This year just like the previous 10 holiday seasons, Claire Brown began selling Christmas trees the day after Thanksgiving.
But the owner of Claire’s Produce and Plants says on Nov. 29, Manatee County Code Enforcement paid her a visit, telling her that she had until Tuesday, Dec. 6, to either get a permit or stop selling Fraser fir trees at 7275 Lockwood Ridge Road.
“They handed me the paper and said I need a Christmas tree permit,” Brown said, adding that her property is zoned suburban agriculture, which means she can sell agriculture products. “I don’t need a permit because I sell agricultural products. The Christmas trees aren’t plastic. They are live and they are agricultural products. They don’t care about what is the truth. They are just out here to give me a hard time again.”
Brown said she’s had repeated difficulties with code enforcement.
“They did it last year as well,” she said.
Manatee County Code Enforcement Chief Jeff Bowman said they are looking into the situation.
“We are not going to do anything until I finish my research,” he said.
According to Manatee County codes, a temporary use permit for Christmas tree sales “shall be good for 45 days. An additional 15 days may be allowed by an extension granted by the department director. The temporary use permit shall be displayed in a conspicuous location on the site.”
A temporary use permit costs $395, according to Bowman.
The code also states that temporary Christmas tree sales shall be allowed in planned development, neighborhood commercial, general commercial and heavy commercial districts.
While Brown said she doesn’t sell the trees herself, another individual pays Brown to bring the Christmas trees and sell them while Claire’s Produce and Plants is open.
“It augments my business because then I go get poinsettias from Terra Ceia,” she said.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
