Manatee County looks to brownfields grant to help redevelop areas

With visions for a community garden, walking trails around the Rubonia Community Center and revitalizing areas along Bayshore Road, Rubonia resident Morris Goff thinks a grant program could help.
Attending Monday’s Manatee County Brownfields Coalition workshop at the Central Library, Goff said the county’s Brownfields Coalition Grant Program could help “with upgrades in Rubonia that are needed.”
“These grants will help us with that front area, a community garden and further improvements on community center grounds,” he said.
The director of brownfields and economic development from the environmental services firm Cardno, which is located in Clearwater, agrees.
“There is potential to do something there to bring people there,” Miles Ballogg said of Rubonia.
Monday’s workshop was the second annual one as Manatee County enters the second year of the three-year $500,000 brownfields grant the county, in partnership with Bradenton, Palmetto and the Sarasota/Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization, received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
Brownfield are “areas where future development or land use is stalled by real or perceived environmental contamination from prior or nearby uses. Typical sites that might be eligible for funding include former gas stations, dry cleaners, junk yards, auto repair shops, factories, rail and similar projects,” a news release states.
Assessing potential sites will be done in two categories — hazardous material or petroleum material.
While in the second year of the three-year grant, there are still a lot of grant funds available, said Ivan Groom, redevelopment coordinator with the county’s redevelopment and economic opportunity department.
“We need to have participation and people’s ideas to successfully use the grant funds,” he said.
Geri Lopez, the county’s redevelopment and economic opportunity director, said it is always good to get ideas and feedback.
“This is one of the tools in the toolbox for redevelopment of the county,” she said of the brownfields grants.
Looking at the 15th Street East corridor, there is a window of opportunity where businesses are thinking about how to improve their property, said Che Barnett, a community redevelopment coordinator with the county.
A possible opportunity could be creating a culinary district along the corridor, Barnett said, adding that there are about 16 restaurants, eight to nine taco trucks and 45 food-related businesses along the road.
“Look at opportunities like that,” she said.
If the community is involved, things will happen, Ballogg said.
“Who knows more about the community than the people that live there,” he said.
But with the brownfields grant program, some challenges remain including getting private property owners to participate, according to Volker Reiss with the city of Bradenton.
“That’s a real challenge that we have in Bradenton,” he said. “I just can’t get private property owners to get on board. They lack vision. ... For whatever reason, they can’t visualize what can go on site.”
For more information about the grant, visit mymanatee.org/brownfields or email brownfields@mymanatee.org.
Potential sites for brownfields in Manatee County
- Village of the Arts, 1200 12th St. W., Bradenton
- Community gardens, Rubonia
- Vacant property for Habitat for Humanity, 2214 10th St. W., Bradenton
- Vacant property for Habitat for Humanity, 2218 10th St. W., Bradenton
- Former gas station, 3630 First St., Bradenton
- Former gas station, 3321 Cortez Rd., Bradenton
- Vacant parcel, 301 8th Ave. W., Palmetto
- Vacant parcel, 505 5th St. W., Palmetto
- Bradenton Area Convention Center, One Haben Blvd. Palmetto
- Industrial property, 916 4th St. W., Palmetto
- Parking lot, 320 10th Ave. W., Palmetto
- Vacant parcel, 1037 6th St. W., Palmetto
- A small portion of recreation center, 501 17th St. W., Palmetto
- Vacant parcel, 715 10th Ave. W., Palmetto
- Vacant parcel, 102 1st St. E., Palmetto
- Vacant pacel, 805 Riverside Drive, Palmetto
- Bradenton Housing Authority community garden, 1300 3rd St. W., Bradenton
- Redevelopment site- Love Apartments, 1300 6th St. Ct. E., Bradenton
- Redevelopment site- MLK Gateway, 1300 3rd St. E., Bradenton
- Candidate school property, 11601 Erie Rd., Parrish
- Redevelopment site- partial, 2616 Cortez Rd., Bradenton
- Industrial property, 818 31st Ave. W., Bradenton
- Vacant property- Lowary, 2701 14th St. W., Bradenton
- Redevelopment site- Autoway, 3108/3400 14th St. W., Bradenton
