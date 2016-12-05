State Fire Marshal: No cause yet for trailer explosion

2:18 911 call sheds light on moments leading up to Ethan Thompson's death Pause

0:55 Big Bank Theory frustrates, educates high school students

1:03 Manatee County opens its new transit fleet facility

1:35 Miomir Kecmanovic, Maria Lourdes Carle win Eddie Herr ITF titles

2:51 Don't recycle these plastics

2:50 Andres Avalos Jr. charged with killing wife, 2 others in December 2014

1:31 Former New York Met Darryl Strawberry brings intense message to The Source Church

1:08 Sherri Papini's community celebrates: A 'mother is home'

1:39 Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival