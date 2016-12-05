State Fire Marshal: No cause yet for trailer explosion

The trailer home that exploded into flames early Sunday is being investigated by the State Fire Marshal, according to Trailer Estates Fire Department.
As of Monday, the cause of the fire was undetermined as there was too much damage, according to Florida Department of Financial Services communications coordinator Jon Moore, which handles the State Fire Marshal.
Residents around the trailer home, located at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Marina Drive, heard several explosions around 4 a.m. and, as one resident said, “the sky turned red.”
No people or pets were injured in the fire. Volunteer Fire Chief Tim Hillman said Sunday that the fire is thought to be accidental, but he could not confirm that.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
