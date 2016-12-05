Local

December 5, 2016 1:23 PM

Donations needed for Flight to the North Pole event for terminally ill kids

By Hannah Morse

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and the same can be said to bring happiness and joy — and Santa Claus — to terminally ill children and their families.

The 31st annual Flight to the North Pole on Thursday will be closed to the public, but the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said they are still accepting donations for the event.

Shrine Clowns will entertain with balloons, a private school chorus will sing and the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport’s fire department will turn into Santa’s workshop for kids to ask Santa what they want for Christmas.

The event’s foundation began in 1985 by a few Eastern Airline flight attendants.

For more information, call Sidney Ettedgui at the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: 941-747-3011 ext. 2581.

For those interested, send donations to:

Flight to the North Pole, Inc.

600 301 Blvd. W.

Suite 202

Bradenton 34205

