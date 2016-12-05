Manatee County Area Transit officially has a new home

For Ron Schulhofer, Manatee County’s new transit fleet facility has been more than 14 years in the making.
While now the county’s public works director, Schulhofer recalls when he was the fleet manager and first went into the shop at 1022 26th Ave. E.
“I was in awe of how people could work in such a bad spot,” he said, detailing how mechanics used to have to work.
But on Monday, Schulhofer, along with county officials and community members, was able to celebrate the new home for Manatee County Area Transit at the 45,000-square-foot facility at 2411 Tallevast Road.
“I am so honored that this facility is right here in south county because we are rocking it down here,” Commissioner Robin DiSabatino said before the orange “Grand Opening” ribbon was cut.
The transit fleet facility, which was built by Willis Smith Construction, cost $17.4 million, with the majority of the funds coming from a $15.9 million grant from the Federal Transit Administration.
David Sessions, president/CEO of Willis Smith Construction, said they really committed to try to keep as much of the work as possible locally. With the transit facility, more than 75 percent of construction dollars stayed in either Manatee or Sarasota County, he added.
“Keeping it local provides us with an excellent opportunity to inject additional dollars into the local economy,” he said. “An opportunity that reaches far beyond the actual construction costs involved.”
Built over 13 months, the new facility includes four buildings — a fuel depot, a bus wash station, a logistics building and an office and maintenance building. There are 185 vehicle parking spaces as well as 75 bus parking spaces, which will allow MCAT to expand over time, according to a news release.
“The final buildout will be for 150 buses. That’s our vision ,” William Steele, transit division manager, told guests who toured the facility Monday.
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
