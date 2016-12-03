Local

December 3, 2016 10:40 PM

‘All clear’ issued after reports of gas leak at New College

Herald staff report

SARASOTA

A report of a suspected gas leak at New College Saturday morning prompted an advisory to be sent via the college’s emergency notification system, according to a news release from the college.

The Sarasota County Fire Department responded at about 10 a.m. and determined that the issue, discovered by a faculty member, was improper venting from a boiler, not a gas leak, at the Heiser Natural Sciences Complex, the release said.

Firefighters checked the building and the adjacent construction site of the Heiser expansion and traced the odor to a mechanical room near the complex’s west entrance, according to the release. The boiler was shut down pending repairs, and at about 11:45 a.m. firefighters deemed the complex safe to enter.

New College students, faculty and staff had been advised to avoid the area via the college’s emergency notification system. An all-clear notice was issued just before noon.

New College physical plant staff and campus police will continue to monitor the Heiser complex, the release said.

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Larry McCray kicks off Bradenton Blues Festival

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos