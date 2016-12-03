‘All clear’ issued after reports of gas leak at New College

A report of a suspected gas leak at New College Saturday morning prompted an advisory to be sent via the college’s emergency notification system, according to a news release from the college.
The Sarasota County Fire Department responded at about 10 a.m. and determined that the issue, discovered by a faculty member, was improper venting from a boiler, not a gas leak, at the Heiser Natural Sciences Complex, the release said.
Firefighters checked the building and the adjacent construction site of the Heiser expansion and traced the odor to a mechanical room near the complex’s west entrance, according to the release. The boiler was shut down pending repairs, and at about 11:45 a.m. firefighters deemed the complex safe to enter.
New College students, faculty and staff had been advised to avoid the area via the college’s emergency notification system. An all-clear notice was issued just before noon.
New College physical plant staff and campus police will continue to monitor the Heiser complex, the release said.
