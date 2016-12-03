Man stabbed during altercation in Manatee

A 46-year-old man was stabbed during an altercation Saturday afternoon in the 900 block of 61st Ave. Circle E., according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Deputies were called at about 1 p.m. and learned that the man was stabbed in the face and back, but witnesses provided conflicting stories about the altercation and who may have been involved, the release said.
The victim was listed in stable condition at a local hospital. The investigation continues, the release said.
