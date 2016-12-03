Woman, 58, missing, may be endangered

Authorities are seeking a missing woman who may endangered, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Diane Dwyer, 58, was last heard from at 11:30 p.m. Friday via a text message to her mother, the release said. Dwyer, who resides in the 6000 block of 34th Street West, has not been seen or heard from since then.
The sheriff’s office reports she has a history of mental illness and is currently not taking her medication. She drives a 2009 gray Hyundai two-door hatchback with Florida tag 1482BZ.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
