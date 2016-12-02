Bradenton Blues Festival kicks off with music-filled fundraiser by Women’s Resource Center

The sounds of blues music permeated the air in downtown Bradenton Friday evening as hundreds of people mingled over food and drinks. Near a stage in the area behind O’Bricks Irish Pub and Martini Bar, many sat engrossed by Larry McCray.
The internationally recognized blues musician played his guitar and paced back and forth in front of a microphone stand, his eyes closed with feeling. McCray and his band were there for Déjà Blues, the annual fundraiser by the Women’s Resource Center. The event, which brought together an estimated 450 people, served as a kickoff for the fifth annual Bradenton Blues Festival, which runs through Sunday.
The Bradenton Blues Festival is produced by Realize Bradenton, a nonprofit organization aimed at bringing people together to create a vibrant and prosperous downtown area for residents, visitors, and businesses.
“When I’m on stage, I’m looking to connect with something that’s a little bit maybe bigger than the individual himself ... something a little bit more spiritual because the music does not come from the individual,” McCray said before his performance set. “The music is out there on the waves somewhere, and we have to be able to interpret it and receive it, so that’s what I’m looking for when I’m on the stage. I’m hoping for inspiration and a clear head to be able to receive and perceive some of the signals that come to mind when you perform.”
It is McCray’s first time performing for the Bradenton Blues Festival after hearing about the annual event from his friend Steven Tucci, who is also a musician.
“Blues has been a big part of my life and, even bigger than blues, the music itself,” McCray said. “Music has taken me a lot of different places, it has brought me here to Florida to play with and for these people ... as long as there are people liking what you do, that’s inspiration to continue on doing what you love.”
Aside from live performances by McCray, Déjà Blues featured an open premium bar, food from O’Bricks and silent auction items.
“For the last five years, we’ve had one of the acts from the fantastic blues festival play for us at this private party the night before,” said Women’s Resource Center President and CEO Ashley Brown. “It kind of kicks off the whole weekend and it’s been fantastic.”
Brown said special events such as Déjà Blues are an important part of the Women’s Resource Center’s budget because proceeds help the center raise money for operating expenses.
“We’re fortunate enough to get grant funding for programming, and we have wonderful community partners, but the special events really enable us to do things that aren’t always in the budget,” Brown said. “It’s an important piece of our budget every year.”
At a round table toward the center of the space sat Pat Veraszto, 69, with her husband, Rich Veraszto, 70. Pat said they’re friends with Kitt Kearney, a member on the board of directors for the Women’s Resource Center.
“It’s very important,” Pat said of the fundraiser. “I just think they (Women’s Resource Center) really support women very well.”
Michael Cusack, 75, heard about the Déjà Blues fundraiser through Brown, who he has known for many years. Cusack, who is from England but lives in Cortez for part of the year, was there with his partner.
“I’ve always liked blues music,” he said, “even before I came across the channel.”
