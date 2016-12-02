Blue Oyster Cult to headline Thunder by the Bay at Lakewood Ranch

One of Florida’s largest motorcycle festivals, Thunder by the Bay, will soon be bringing thunder to Lakewood Ranch, courtesy of the hard rock band Blue Oyster Cult and all those Harleys.
Entering its 19th year, the festival, set for Jan. 5-8, typically attracts a crowd of 90,000.
Festival organizers announced in September they were moving most of the events from Sarasota to Premier Sports Campus, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch, due to the city of Sarasota’s plans to raise fees, and possibly its policy on outdoor events.
“The folks at Schroeder-Manatee Ranch and Lakewood Ranch have been very welcoming for this event,” said Lucy V. Nicandri, executive director of Suncoast Charities for Children, which benefits from the festival.
By moving to Lakewood Ranch, the fest will be able to double the number of vendors taking part, and increase activities, Nicandri said.
“We have really beefed up our entertainment schedule,” she said.
Blue Oyster Cult, with hits like “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” “Burnin’ for You,” and “Godzilla,” will be the headliner. Others on the bill for entertainment Jan. 7- 8 include Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio, Diary of an Ozzman, Keep the Faith, KISS America, Def Leggend, and Bobby Friss.
“We have a great lineup of tribute bands,” Nicandri said.
Admission is free.
The festival had reached its growth capacity in downtown Sarasota, she said. With more than 100 acres of space at Premier Sports Campus, the event will be bigger than ever.
Thunder by the Bay begins with a sporting clay tournament Jan. 5 at Ancient Oak Gun Club, 16800 State Road 64 E., Lakewood Ranch.
A “Born to be Wild” kickoff party is set for 6-10 p.m. Jan 6 at Polo Grill and Bar, 10670 Boardwalk Loop, Lakewood Ranch. Also planned Jan. 6 is a Welcome Thunder event 3-10 p.m. at the Coral House, 8389 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota.
The fest moves into high gear Saturday, Jan. 7, with a Cruise for Cash charity motorcycle ride that begins with registration 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. in front of the Suncoast Charities for Children office at 4620 17th Street, Sarasota.
The two-hour ride, which will end at Premier Sports Campus, usually attracts between 400 and 700 riders, said Steve Finzelber, volunteer chair for Cruise for Cash.
Starting at Suncoast Charities, the riders have an opportunity to meet some of the child and young adult clients they will be helping with the money that they spend, Finzelber said.
Thunder by the Bay is a Class A motorcycle event, not as large as Bike Week in Daytona Beach, but nevertheless one of the largest of its kind in Florida, he said.
The Rockin’ and Ridin’ at the Ranch Festival is set for 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, and 10 a.m. -6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Premier Sports Campus. Blue Oyster Cult is scheduled to take the stage 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8.
In addition to the benefit to Suncoast Charities for Children, Thunder by the Bay is estimated to have an economic impact of nearly $9 million from out-of-county attendees and donors.
For more information about the festival, visit thunderbythebay.org.
