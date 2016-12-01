Two men charged after search warrant reveals drugs, guns

Two men were charged Thursday after a search warrant turned up drugs, guns and ammunition following a month-long investigation, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Tino Brown, 23, and Trenton Brown, 18, were arrested after a search warrant was executed at 10:45 a.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of 62nd Avenue East, Bradenton, according to a news release. During the search, detectives found 12.7 grams of Xanax, 152.3 grams of marijuana, two assault rifles, a .45-caliber handgun, two 9mm handguns and approximately 200 rounds of ammunition. Investigators say one of the 9mm handguns was stolen.
Over the last month, detectives with the Special Investigations Division have been conducting a narcotics investigation at a residence at 1209 62nd Ave. E., and a detective had conducted several narcotics transactions there with Tino Brown and Trenton Brown, the release said.
The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was obtained for the residence along with arrest warrants for the two men for the sale of controlled substances. Deputies said the Browns were at the residence at the time the warrant was executed.
Tino Brown was charged with four counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell and two counts of possession of cocaine with intent to sell. He was being held in Manatee County jail on bonds totaling $45,000.
Trenton Brown was being held on $1,500 bond on a charge of drug possession with intent to sell, according to the sheriff’s office.
