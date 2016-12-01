Manatee commission could enact medical marijuana moratorium Dec. 13

A 180-day moratorium on medical marijuana dispensing facilities is on track to being enacted Dec. 13 for unincorporated Manatee County.
During a meeting Thursday, the county commission had the first of two required public hearings and set the second hearing to take place during the Dec. 13 commission meeting.
“It is not a prohibition on medical marijuana,” Bill Clague, assistant county attorney, told the commissioners and handful of people in attendance Thursday.
Since medical marijuana is a land use not currently addressed in Manatee County codes, the temporary moratorium, which is similar to what other jurisdictions in the state are doing since Amendment 2 passed, gives the opportunity for the county to review all the laws, said Fred Goodrich, a planner with Manatee County.
“We want to get this right,” he said. “We want all the regulations, all the rules in front of us. We have had inquiry but we have had no one actually apply. We don’t have a process that you can apply right now.”
Parrish residents Cathy and Bob Jordan, who have been advocating for medical use of cannabis for 20 years, spoke about the benefits of medical marijuana during Thursday’s meeting. Cathy Jordan was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in the 1980s but credits the fact that she’s still living to her use of cannabis.
“If you are going along the same guidelines as the state, we got no problem with that,” Robert Jordan said. “We fought for years to get where we are today and we won.”
Drug Free Manatee spoke in favor of the moratorium Thursday.
“It is a new industry in this state where cities and counties aren’t prepared,” said Sharon Kramer, the organization’s director. “We encourage you to do the 180-day moratorium. Do it correctly and protect the citizens of Manatee County.”
Claire Aronson: 941-745-7024, @Claire_Aronson
Comments